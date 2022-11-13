Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Need of community physicians for UHC stressed

The conference themed ‘Community Physician for Sustainable Health’ was organised by the department of Community Medicine and Family Medicine of the AIIMS.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Executive director of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Prof Ashutosh Biswas stressed the need of community physicians in delivering universal health coverage (UHC) to people.

Inaugurating the three-day third national conclave of Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM) young leaders, Prof Biswas said primary healthcare addresses the health needs of all patients at the community level, integrating care, prevention, promotion and education.

