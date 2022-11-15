KISS blossoms Daffodil campus in Bangladesh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The first international replica of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar, was inaugurated at Dhaka in Bangladesh by MP and KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta on Sunday. The new campus has been named Daffodil Institute of Social Sciences (DISS).

The residential campus has been modelled after KISS and it is a constituent of the Daffodil International University (DIU), the largest university in Bangladesh. The idea of setting up a campus for the tribal students in Bangladesh took shape during the visit of the founder of DIU Mohammad Sabur Khan to the KISS campus. Inspired by the KISS campus, Khan expressed his keen desire to set up a residential school for poor children in Bangladesh. Samanta who was elated by Khan’s proposal to set up a replica of KISS in Bangladesh, committed his support to the new campus.

In the first phase, 600 poor students will be admitted to the campus and provided education for free. KISS, on its part, will extend technical support. Inaugurating the campus, Samanta said he was delighted to see the enthusiasm of Khan, a well-known educationist of Bangladesh, to set up DISS which is modelled after KISS.

