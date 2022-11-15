Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Narasingha Mishra questions Naveen’s silence in Archana case

Someone who was spared by the police has now been arrested by the ED immediately after it began probe in the case,” he said.

Published: 15th November 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 06:51 AM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Veteran Congress leader Narasingha Mishra on Monday questioned Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s silence on the Archana Nag extortion case and demanded an answer on how someone let off by the police has now been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) told mediapersons that the ED is also reported to have informed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that financial transactions of Rs 20 crore has been traced in this case. “It proves that police is responsible for shielding those involved in the racket. Someone who was spared by the police has now been arrested by the ED immediately after it began probe in the case,” he said.

Referring to the arrest of Khageswar Patra, business partner of Archana and her husband Jagabandhu Chand, the CLP leader said there seems to be sufficient evidence about huge financial transactions in the racket. “Therefore, the chief minister should immediately give an answer as to how the state police spared people involved in the racket,” he said.

Alleging that many BJD leaders are involved in the case, Mishra said the state police appeared to be operating as a tool in the hands of the ruling party. 

