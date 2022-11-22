Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJP dares Naveen to restore promised KALIA amount

Scheme launched by BJD in 2019, to provide financial relief of Rs 10k to farmers

Published: 22nd November 2022 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Sambalpur MLA JayaLeader of Opposition in Assembly Jayanarayan Mishra (File photo| EPS)narayan Mishra

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Jayanarayan Mishra (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With farmers' issue taking centre stage in the by-election to Padampur Assembly constituency, Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra on Monday dared Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to keep his election promise by restoring the KALIA assistance of Rs 10,000 to farmer-beneficiaries.

Addressing party workers sitting on an indefinite satyagraha near the Assembly, Mishra said the BJD government has been cheating the farming communities ever since it came to power in 2000. BJD launched the KALIA scheme before the 2019 election with a promise to provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to 75 lakh farmers. After winning the election it deceived the farmers by reducing the amount to Rs 4,000.

In its first election manifesto, the BJD promised to provide irrigation facilities to at least 35 per cent of the agricultural land in each block. This remained a promise even after 22 years of governance. Similarly, developing a coal storage facility in each block is still a distant dream. Instead of adding storage facilities, the government has ensured the closure of cold storage operating under cooperative societies. 

Recalling the assurance of the chief minister to farmers at a public meeting at Sohela in 2015 that the state government will provide a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal of paddy, Mishra said the former has conveniently forgotten his promise.

Asserting that the voters of Padampur will give a fitting reply in the ensuing by-election, Mishra said his party will raise these issues during the winter session of the Assembly starting December 24. BJP chief whip in the Assembly Mohan Majhi slammed the state government for misleading the people on the farmers' issues by blaming the Centre. BJP leaders from Bhubaneswar and Jatni Assembly constituencies took part in the satyagraha which entered the fourth day on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jayanarayan Mishra Naveen Patnaik Padampur Assembly KALIA scheme farmers BJD government
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp