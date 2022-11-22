Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha’s local products pull crowd at IITF 2022

Stating that the pavilion is in tune with this year’s theme which is local to global and vocal for local, Singh said focus has been given to locally made products which need global attention.

Published: 22nd November 2022 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh at International Trade Fair in New Delhi

Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh at International Trade Fair in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Principal Secretary of Rural Development and I & PR departments Sanjay Kumar Singh on Monday visited the Odisha pavilion at India International Trade Fair (IITF)-2022 and met the participants who are showcasing various local products of the state.

Stating that the pavilion is in tune with this year’s theme which is local to global and vocal for local, Singh said the focus has been given to locally-made products which need global attention. He said as the year 2023 will be celebrated as ‘millet year’, the state government has already started various activities to promote millet-made food products like snacks and biscuits.

Besides millet products, handloom sarees, fabrics and handicrafts have been brought in by artisans to the Odisha pavilion at IITF, India’s largest international fair. Earlier, Principal Secretary of Odisha Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department Arabinda Padhee had also visited the pavilion and interacted with the participants.

The Odisha pavilion this year has been crafted in a terracotta theme and is drawing a large crowd every day. It was inaugurated on November 14. IITF is organised every year to promote trade and business.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India International Trade Fair Odisha pavilion
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp