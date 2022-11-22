Odisha’s local products pull crowd at IITF 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Principal Secretary of Rural Development and I & PR departments Sanjay Kumar Singh on Monday visited the Odisha pavilion at India International Trade Fair (IITF)-2022 and met the participants who are showcasing various local products of the state.

Stating that the pavilion is in tune with this year’s theme which is local to global and vocal for local, Singh said the focus has been given to locally-made products which need global attention. He said as the year 2023 will be celebrated as ‘millet year’, the state government has already started various activities to promote millet-made food products like snacks and biscuits.

Besides millet products, handloom sarees, fabrics and handicrafts have been brought in by artisans to the Odisha pavilion at IITF, India’s largest international fair. Earlier, Principal Secretary of Odisha Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department Arabinda Padhee had also visited the pavilion and interacted with the participants.

The Odisha pavilion this year has been crafted in a terracotta theme and is drawing a large crowd every day. It was inaugurated on November 14. IITF is organised every year to promote trade and business.

