ED grills filmmaker Parija and businessman in Archana case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilled businessman Amiya Kanta Das and Odia film producer Akshay Kumar Parija in connection with Archana Nag blackmailing and extortion case.

Das who was questioned for over eight hours told media that he doesn’t know Archana Nag and had only transferred money after Archana allegedly sought help citing her husband was in problem through a social media platform.

“I gave the money as a social worker,” he said. The amount of money Das gave is yet to be known, even as sources said the ED grilled him in connection with transfer of around Rs 10 lakh to Archana.

The ED questiond Parija for several hours too as he had lodged a complaint against Archana and Jagabandhu alleging the duo was demanding Rs 3 crore from him as extortion.

