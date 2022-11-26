Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Four senior Odia artistes to receive Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award

The akademi, on the occasion, also announced Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards (Akademi Puraskar) for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Published: 26th November 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four eminent artistes from the state will be conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award-2022. The award is an one-time honour conferred by the Akademi on artistes under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence.

The awardees are Chhau dancer Siba Prasad Das, theatre director Anant Mahapatra, folk musician (Brahma veena player) Ananda Bag and Gotipua dancer Gobinda Chandra Pal. New Delhi-based Odissi dancer Kumkum Lal, who was a disciple of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, has also been selected for the award. This was announced by the Akademi on Friday following its general council meeting at New Delhi.

The akademi, on the occasion, also announced Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards (Akademi Puraskar) for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021. A majority of the awards will be given away to practitioners of Chhau and Odissi dance forms this time.

For the year 2019, Sutapa Talukdar and Rajendra Kumar Pattnaik will receive the awards for Odissi and Chhau dance forms respectively. Odissi dancer Rabindra Atibudhi and Chhau dancer Trilochan Mohanta will receive the award for the year 2020. 

Singer Susmita Das will receive the award for Sugam Sangeet while, Bijay Kumar Jena will get the award for dance and Manoj Pattnaik for theatre direction for 2021. Susmita will be conferred the award for her poetry-based songs based on contemporary issues. Known to draw young and serious music lovers to meaningful music based on high quality lyrics, herversatility pans through folk, religious, contemporary, and classical music.  Both the Amrit Award and Akademi Puraskar carry a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, a tamrapatra and an angavastram each.

Similarly, the akademi general council announced the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar awards for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021. Bishwanath Kumbhakar (Chhau), Santosh Rana (Prahlad Natak) will get the award for 2019 while Odissi dancer Pravat Kumar Swain has been selected for 2020, an Odissi dancer from Trinidad, Vinod Kevin Bachan will get it for 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp