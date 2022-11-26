Home Cities Bhubaneswar

GI registry experts to examine five products from Odisha

Published: 26th November 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The consultative group of experts of Geographical Indications (GI) Registry, Chennai, will meet GI seekers for five products from Odisha to evaluate and ascertain the authenticity of their applications next month.

Odisha is seeking GI tag for three food products - Kai (ant) chutney from Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal’s Magji and Rasabali of Kendrapara, one handicraft - silver filigree of Cuttack besides Gajapati date palm jaggery, which has been classified as an agricultural product. 

Magji, a sweet made of buffalo milk cheese, is unique to Gondia block of Dhenkanal and being made for over 100 years now. While GI application for silver filigree (Chandi Tarakasi) was filed last year by Odisha State Co-operative Handicrafts Corporation Limited, that of Kai chutney and Magji were filed by OUAT in 2020. 

Similarly, GI for Rasabali was filed last year by Kendrapara Rasabali Mistanna Nirmata Sangha and Rural Infrastructure Development and Employment. The GI for date palm jaggery was sought by Odisha Rajya Talgur Samabaya Sangha Ltd in 2020.

Sources in Chennai-based GI Registry under Ministry of Commerce and Industry said the preliminary examination of all the five products has been completed. Basing on recommendations of the consultative group after the meeting on December 6, examination reports will be issued to the applicants.

After necessary compliances to conditions, the applications will be accepted and published for public to file opposition, if any, within a stipulated period. If no opposition is received, the GIs will be registered.  

