Central team to evaluate hepatitis programme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A central team will visit Odisha to evaluate the implementation of National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP) in the state.The 12-member team will arrive here on Sunday. They will visit different districts till December 3 before having a formal meeting with state health officials on the outcome of the programme. NVHCP, launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is being implemented in the state since last year. The integrated initiative for the prevention and control of viral hepatitis aims at ending viral hepatitis by 2030.

Public health director Dr Niranjan Mishra said this is a comprehensive plan covering the entire gamut from Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E, and the whole range from prevention, detection and treatment to mapping treatment outcomes.“As part of the programme, hepatitis screening and treatment are going on in all districts with a focus on people below poverty line, underprivileged, migrants, transgenders, labourers and high risk population, including elderly persons, pregnant and lactating women,” he said.

Under the national programme, the Centre has prioritised strengthening of existing infrastructure, building capacity of existing human resources and enhancing additional manpower where required for providing comprehensive services for management of viral hepatitis and its complications.A web-based viral hepatitis information and management system has been developed by the ministry to maintain a registry of persons affected with viral hepatitis and its sequelae.

BHUBANESWAR: A central team will visit Odisha to evaluate the implementation of National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP) in the state.The 12-member team will arrive here on Sunday. They will visit different districts till December 3 before having a formal meeting with state health officials on the outcome of the programme. NVHCP, launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is being implemented in the state since last year. The integrated initiative for the prevention and control of viral hepatitis aims at ending viral hepatitis by 2030. Public health director Dr Niranjan Mishra said this is a comprehensive plan covering the entire gamut from Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E, and the whole range from prevention, detection and treatment to mapping treatment outcomes.“As part of the programme, hepatitis screening and treatment are going on in all districts with a focus on people below poverty line, underprivileged, migrants, transgenders, labourers and high risk population, including elderly persons, pregnant and lactating women,” he said. Under the national programme, the Centre has prioritised strengthening of existing infrastructure, building capacity of existing human resources and enhancing additional manpower where required for providing comprehensive services for management of viral hepatitis and its complications.A web-based viral hepatitis information and management system has been developed by the ministry to maintain a registry of persons affected with viral hepatitis and its sequelae.