Sadguru Medical's fund raiser for cancer awareness

During the event, four cancer survivors who fought the disease and defeated it were felicitated by Sadguru Hospital and the guests.

Published: 28th November 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

October is celebrated as Breast Cancer awareness month.

(Image used for representational purpose only)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sadguru Medical and Research Centre Pvt Ltd in association with Vivanta, Bhubaneswar organised a fundraising dinner on Saturday to create awareness of cancer and support patients. Sadguru director Rahul Pratyush Mohanty said the objective of the dinner, organised at a hotel here was to donate the amount collected through the event to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for creating awareness of cancer and financial support for patients suffering from the disease. 

“Around 75 couples and over 71 individuals were part of the fundraising dinner, which also included a few programmes for their entertainment,” said Mohanty. While every couple was charged Rs 6,490 for the dinner, each individual paid Rs 4,130. 

Delegates at the fundraising event

Sadguru Medical chief oncologist Dr Soumya Ranjan Mishra explained in detail about the current scenario of cancer in the state and the country with a statistical report on behalf of the hospital. During the event, four cancer survivors who fought the disease and defeated it were felicitated by Sadguru Hospital and the guests. The story of their struggle was displayed during the programme. 

Dr Krupasindhu Panda, Dr Surendranath Senapati, Dr Diptirani Samanta, Dr Sagarika Samantaray, Dr Niharika Panda, Dr Sanjukta Padhi and Dr Lucy Pattnayak were also felicitated for providing cancer treatment in the state. ADG, Special Armed Police RP Koche, Drugs Controller Subodh Kumar Nayak, National Human Rights and Social Justice Commission secretary Abhijit Dixit and Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer Director Dr Lalatendu Sarangi were present.

Fifa World Cup
