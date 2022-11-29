CM orders land for dharmasala by Kulata Samaj in pilgrim town

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday directed the collector of Puri to allot suitable land in the town for the construction of a Dharamshala by ‘Kulata Samaj’, a farming community of western Odisha.

The chief minister said land should be identified at a suitable place within a week and announced the state government will provide financial assistance for the construction of the proposed Dharamshala.

The chief minister gave the assurance to a delegation of Kulata Samaj who met him at Naveen Niwas here. The delegation urged him to take steps to provide one-acre land at Puri and financial assistance for the construction of the Dharamshala. The chief minister directed the administration to take necessary steps to ensure the proposed Dharamshala, a spiritual dwelling, is completed within a year.

The delegation, comprising members from Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur and Brajarajnagar, thanked the chief minister for considering their demand sympathetically. While expressing their gratitude to the chief minister for taking steps for the development and transformation of Nrusinghanath temple under the 5T initiative, the team members informed him that lakhs of people of their community visit Puri every year for the darshan of Lord Jagannath.

