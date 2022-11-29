Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CM orders land for dharmasala by Kulata Samaj in pilgrim town

The chief minister directed the administration to take necessary steps to ensure the proposed dharmashala, a spiritual dwelling, is completed within a year.

Published: 29th November 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Photo | Express)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday directed the collector of Puri to allot suitable land in the town for the construction of a Dharamshala by ‘Kulata Samaj’, a farming community of western Odisha. 

The chief minister said land should be identified at a suitable place within a week and announced the state government will provide financial assistance for the construction of the proposed Dharamshala.

The chief minister gave the assurance to a delegation of Kulata Samaj who met him at Naveen Niwas here. The delegation urged him to take steps to provide one-acre land at Puri and financial assistance for the construction of the Dharamshala. The chief minister directed the administration to take necessary steps to ensure the proposed Dharamshala, a spiritual dwelling, is completed within a year.

The delegation, comprising members from Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur and Brajarajnagar, thanked the chief minister for considering their demand sympathetically. While expressing their gratitude to the chief minister for taking steps for the development and transformation of Nrusinghanath temple under the 5T initiative, the team members informed him that lakhs of people of their community visit Puri every year for the darshan of Lord Jagannath. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Dharamshala
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp