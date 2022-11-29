Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan awarded ‘Best Promising University in Asia for Research’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) deemed to be a university was awarded as the ‘Best Promising University in Asia for Research’ at the fourth edition of Asia Pacific Education and Technology Awards Summit 2022 (APETA-2022) organised by Education Post in Goa on Friday. The award was received by SOA director Dr Mahendra Prasad during the summit organised on the theme ‘Future Technology in Higher Education - the New Education Policy (NEP) Perspective’. Various universities and colleges were awarded during the summit for their contributions to different academic criteria as per the evaluation carried out by Education Post. Goa Education department secretary Sarpreet Singh Gill emphasised on the urgent need to improve the quality of primary, secondary and higher secondary schools which are the foundations of learning. Gill appreciated universities and colleges for getting recognition for developing strong industry connections and enhancing entrepreneurship and leadership traits among students. The Education Post is a journal dedicated to higher education in the country. Its content includes insightful articles on current trends and futuristic courses.