Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan awarded ‘Best Promising University in Asia for Research’

Gill appreciated universities and colleges for getting recognition over developing strong industry connect and enhancing entrepreneurship and leadership traits among students.

Published: 29th November 2022 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) deemed to be a university was awarded as the ‘Best Promising University in Asia for Research’ at the fourth edition of Asia Pacific Education and Technology Awards Summit 2022 (APETA-2022) organised by Education Post in Goa on Friday.

The award was received by SOA director Dr Mahendra Prasad during the summit organised on the theme ‘Future Technology in Higher Education - the New Education Policy (NEP) Perspective’. Various universities and colleges were awarded during the summit for their contributions to different academic criteria as per the evaluation carried out by Education Post. Goa Education department secretary Sarpreet Singh Gill emphasised on the urgent need to improve the quality of primary, secondary and higher secondary schools which are the foundations of learning. 

Gill appreciated universities and colleges for getting recognition for developing strong industry connections and enhancing entrepreneurship and leadership traits among students. The Education Post is a journal dedicated to higher education in the country. Its content includes insightful articles on current trends and futuristic courses. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SOA Best Promising University in Asia for Research Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp