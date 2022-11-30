Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BDA to step up eviction drive ahead of Hockey World Cup

International Hockey Federation (FIH). (Photo | International Hockey Federation Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup draws closer, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has formed 17 enforcement squads to intensify eviction and prevent roadside encroachments during the quadrennial event in January next year. 

BDA officials said of the 17 squads notified, four will remain with their enforcement wing for regular eviction activities, while four squads each will work under the three zonal deputy commissioners of Bhubaneswar throughout December and January. 

One enforcement squad will also remain with the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) for enforcement activities on smart Janpath road. Apart from roadside eviction of temporary kiosks set up illegally, the squads will roam around the city to rescue nomads and beggars from roads and facilitate their stay in the rescue shelters and night shelters. 

The BDA has already launched its enforcement drive to clear evictions from major roads, while an action plan has also been worked out by the agency to take up a series of road improvement works in an integrated mode with BMC and the Works department in December to give a facelift to city roads ahead of the World Cup.

