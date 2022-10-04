Home Cities Bhubaneswar

ED attaches assets of former bank cashier

During investigation, ED officers ascertained that Bedabyas cheated the complainant between 2008 and 2012 on the promise of depositing her money in recurring and fixed deposit schemes of the bank.

Published: 04th October 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 1.05 crore of Bedabyas Barik and his wife Sarmila Panda under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a cheating case.

ED launched an investigation into the matter after the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against Bedabyas, former head cashier at Bank of Maharashtra branch in Cuttack, under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Bedabyas was accused of cheating Delhi resident Sukanti Barick to the tune of Rs 4.78 crore (including interest) on the promise of depositing her money in various investment schemes of Bank of Maharashtra. 
The attached assets include funds in eight bank accounts, four plots in Cuttack and a flat in Bhubaneswar. During investigation, ED officers ascertained that Bedabyas cheated the complainant between 2008 and 2012 on the promise of depositing her money in recurring and fixed deposit schemes of the bank.

Bedabyas provided fake recurring and fixed deposit receipts to Sukanti after collecting the money from her. In an attempt to conceal the proceeds of the crime, he used the amount to acquire various assets, said ED sources. The assets acquired by the accused by illegal means were identified by the officers and attached under Section 5(1) of PMLA, they added. Bedabyas was dismissed from service after his involvement in the fraud was established.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMLA Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp