Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha set for another bumper paddy harvest

With monsoon still active and overall crop condition being normal, the State is all set for another bumper paddy crop this kharif season.

Published: 04th October 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Farmworkers planting paddy saplings in paddy fields. (File Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

Farmworkers planting paddy saplings in paddy fields. (File Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With monsoon still active and overall crop condition being normal, the State is all set for another bumper paddy crop this kharif season. Reports received by the Directorate of Agriculture and Food Production from districts said that early, medium and late duration paddy crops are in excellent condition barring a few pockets reporting pest attack of moderate to low intensity.

Autumn paddy (early variety) is in maturity stage, harvesting of which will start within a week. Medium and late duration paddy are in panicle and tillering stage respectively. Further rainfall as forecast by the IMD will hugely assist the crop, said a senior officer of the directorate.

There was a 13 per cent deficit rainfall in September and the IMD prediction of rain across the State in the next couple of days due to low pressure will prove beneficial to the farmers, the sources added. Anticipating a bumper crop, the State government has set a target to procure 71 lakh tonne of paddy during this kharif marketing season beginning October 1.

According to the report of the directorate, around 12,000 hectare of paddy crop area is affected by pest attack of moderate intensity, while over 27,000 hectare are affected by low intensity of bacterial leaf blight (BLB), blast, brown plant hopper (BPH) and gundi bug. Most of the affected areas have been treated with pesticides.

The deficient rainfall in June and flood in 13 districts in September notwithstanding, area covered under paddy cultivation has exceeded the area programmed for this kharif. The Agriculture department has planned to cover 35 lakh hectare under paddy crop this kharif. The actual area covered is 35.16 lakh hectare. 

Non-paddy crops like pulses and oilseeds were affected in some districts due to excess rainfall in second week of September. The crop condition improved due to less rains in the last two weeks of last month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha paddy
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp