GAA-UNICEF launch compilation on location specific research

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre of Excellence at the Gopabandhu Academy of Administration (GAA) on Thursday brought out the first volume of a compendium on location specific research works in collaboration with UNICEF. The compendium contains around 19 community and people based impact studies on important issues including impact of Covid on women handloom weavers, early detection and care of sickle cell anaemia, children with special intellectual needs, operation of Swadhar Gruha, anaemia among adolescent girls and reduction of malnutrition.

Functioning of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, social utility of cyclone shelters, fishermen communities in the coastal belt, paddy procurement, control of wildlife hunting, socio-economic and livelihood interventions in tribal communities are the other research areas, said Director of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) Shashank Grahacharjya. “This is a unique approach of participatory research in development administration,” he added.

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre of Excellence at the Gopabandhu Academy of Administration (GAA) on Thursday brought out the first volume of a compendium on location specific research works in collaboration with UNICEF. The compendium contains around 19 community and people based impact studies on important issues including impact of Covid on women handloom weavers, early detection and care of sickle cell anaemia, children with special intellectual needs, operation of Swadhar Gruha, anaemia among adolescent girls and reduction of malnutrition. Functioning of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, social utility of cyclone shelters, fishermen communities in the coastal belt, paddy procurement, control of wildlife hunting, socio-economic and livelihood interventions in tribal communities are the other research areas, said Director of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) Shashank Grahacharjya. “This is a unique approach of participatory research in development administration,” he added.