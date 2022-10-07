Home Cities Bhubaneswar

GAA-UNICEF launch compilation on location specific research

Published: 07th October 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Exams; letters; complaints

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre of Excellence at the Gopabandhu Academy of Administration (GAA) on Thursday brought out the first volume of a compendium on location specific research works in collaboration with UNICEF. The compendium contains around 19 community and people based impact studies on important issues including impact of Covid on women handloom weavers, early detection and care of sickle cell anaemia, children with special intellectual needs, operation of Swadhar Gruha, anaemia among adolescent girls and reduction of malnutrition.

Functioning of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, social utility of cyclone shelters, fishermen communities in the coastal belt, paddy procurement, control of wildlife hunting,  socio-economic and livelihood interventions in tribal communities are the other research areas, said Director of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) Shashank Grahacharjya. “This is a unique approach of participatory research in development administration,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UNICEF
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp