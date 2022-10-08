Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Deloitte to set up base in Bhubaneswar in November

Leading global audit, consulting and financial advisory firm Deloitte is likely to operationalise its Bhubaneswar technology development centre in November.

BHUBANESWAR: Leading global audit, consulting and financial advisory firm Deloitte is likely to operationalise its Bhubaneswar technology development centre in November. Official sources said the consulting major will function from the iconic BMC Tower along Janpath. The company has rented a whopping 40,000 sq ft area in the tower to start its operation. This apart, multinational technology and innovation company IBM and some other global IT firms have also shown interest to open centres in Odisha as part of their business expansion plan.“The State government was in talks with several consulting and IT majors for the last six months. Some of them including Deloitte, have expressed interest to set up their business centres in the city,” sources said.

Although there is no official word from Deloitte on recruitment, it is expected that the company will initially recruit more than 1,000 people in various positions, including auditing, assurance, consultancy, knowledge and other professional services. Deloitte will be the first global brand to open its office in Bhubaneswar after the new IT Policy 2022 that aims at boosting investments in the IT sector was approved.Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said he was happy to share that based upon his earlier request, Deloitte is operationalising a large technology development centre in Bhubaneswar and Coimbatore.

“The centres will open up new vistas for youth and strengthen the skill ecosystem. It is satisfying that Deloitte is betting big on opportunities in India as well as on the country’s talent pool,” he said after a meeting with Global CEO of Deloitte Punit Renjen at New Delhi on Friday.In August, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and IT Secretary Manoj Mishra had visited the BMC Tower for timely completion of the work required to have new development centres of Deloitte and IBM.

