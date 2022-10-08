Road fatalities in Odisha post a drop in July this year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State posted a negative growth in road accident deaths in July compared to the same month last year. The fatalities came down by 4.01 per cent during the period this year. As per data shared by the State Transport Authority (STA), 383 people died in 899 road accidents in Odisha in July this year against 399 in July 2021.

The number of accidents was 848 in the month. The State had also recorded negative growth of 10.37 per cent in accidents and 7.55 per cent in fatalities between January and March. As many as 2,895 road accidents resulting in 1,359 deaths were reported during the three months compared to 3,230 accidents and 1,470 deaths during the same period last year.

Additional Commissioner (Transport, Road Safety and Enforcement) Lalmohan Sethi said the drop in number of deaths was due to enforcement of road safety norms and timely treatment of accident victims. “A total of 2,86,682 challans have already been issued between April-September. The frequency of enforcement drive has been increased and consistent efforts in this regard will help us reduce road accidents in the State,” he said.

However, the second quarter of the year saw a substantial increase in accidents and fatalities in comparison to April to June in 2021. As per statistics, 1,490 deaths in 3,134 road mishaps were recorded during the period against 1,085 deaths in 2,331 accidents in the three months last year. “The restrictions imposed on movement of vehicles last year resulted in fewer accidents. The high growth in accidents and fatalities during the second quarter was due to regular movement of vehicles,” said Sethi.

Meanwhile, the State government has started a unique initiative of road signage audit with an aim to make roads 100 per cent road signage compliant in Odisha. Audit of 3,059 km of NH and SH has already been completed and a report submitted for necessary rectification. Additional 5,000 km road audit has been proposed.

As per the guidelines of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, the State is working to complete construction of truck terminals and comprehensive trauma care. Road safety training is also being provided to engineers, commercial drivers, traffic police personnel and highway engineers, Sethi added.

Positive sign

383 people died in 899 road accidents in July

310.37 pc negative growth in accidents between January and March

Over 2.86 lakh challans issued between April and September

Road signage audit of 3,058 km of NH and SH completed in State

