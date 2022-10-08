Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Single window panel clears 10 projects worth over Rs 1,900 crore

The projects in diverse sectors will create 5,170 employment opportunities in the State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) on Friday approved 10 industrial projects worth Rs 1,923.6 crore with employment potential for 5,170 people. The projects approved in the meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra belonged to diverse sectors like power and renewable energy, chemicals, information technology and electronics system design and manufacturing (IT & ESDM) , food processing, oil and gas, metal downstream, textiles, tourism and infrastructure. 

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of Luminous Power Technologies Private Limited to set up a manufacturing unit of new technology eco-friendly batteries fuel cell, advanced chemistry cell (ACC batteries), power storage and solar batteries at the Angul Aluminium Park with a proposed investment of `481 crore having employment potential for 1,150 people. 

The committee cleared the proposal of Silox India Private Limited to set up a chemical manufacturing unit in Paradeep Industrial Area. The unit is being set up at an investment of Rs 500 crore and is expected to generate employment opportunities for over 800 people. The panel also gave the nod to the proposal for investment of Rs 265 crore by Happiest Minds Technologies Limited to set up a software development centre facility offering IT services at O-Hub in Info-valley SEZ, Bhubaneswar. The project is expected to create over 1,500 highly skilled job opportunities in the State. 

The proposal of MGM Resorts Private Limited to set up a five star hotel with an investment of `180 crore on the new marine drive road in Puri was approved. Oil India Limited has proposed oil and gas exploration units with an installed capacity of 10 kilolitre per day each in Astaranga in Puri and Patkura in Kendrapara district. Oil India Limited will invest over Rs 108 crore in the State creating employment opportunities for over 115 people in the projects. 

The `150 crore aqua feed manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 1,80,000 tonne proposed by IFB Agro Industries Limited was approved. The project will be set up in Somanathpur Industrial Estate, Balasore with an estimated employment potential of over 270. Other proposals include fabrication unit by Offshore Infrastructures Limited at Sainkul in Keonjhar, a bonded and latex foam unit of Mehan Industries Pvt Ltd, a logistics park at Khurda and an agro products unit of  Jaybalajee Agro Products Private Limited.

