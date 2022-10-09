Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Ready-to-eat meals a hit among Capital residents on Amazon 

Surprisingly, the demand for laundry items witnessed an 13 fold increase as compared to last year.

Published: 09th October 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar saw a surge in demand for snacks, ready-to-eat food, biscuits, nutritional bars, men’s grooming products, cleaning supplies and laundry essentials on online platform Amazon during the ongoing festive season.The city recorded five-fold growth in ready-to-eat meals, snacks and biscuits, two fold in chocolates, four fold in men’s grooming products, three fold in nutritional (energy) bars and 2.5 fold in cleaning supplies on Amazon.in.      

Energy bars are supplements containing cereals, micro-nutrients, and flavours. Surprisingly, the demand for laundry items witnessed an 13 fold increase as compared to last year. Laundry essentials are basically detergent, stain removers, fabric softeners, fragrance boosters, additives, drying rack, iron and dryer. Amazon India Director (Consumables) Nishant Raman said unlike other cities, the growth in ready-to-eat food and snacks in a city like Bhubaneswar, where people prefer home-cooked food is quite encouraging for online trade.  

“We observed more than 80 per cent growth in tier-2 and 3 cities. The preference of new customers was to shop ready-to-eat meals, chocolates, grooming, hygiene, pet and baby products besides laundry essentials,” he said. The online trade that grew by leaps and bounds during the Covid-19 pandemic registered eight times growth in the last few months prompting aggregators to hire more delivery associates to ensure the purchased products reach the remotest corners of the State.    

Owing to demand, Nishant said, the local shops programme has been scaled rapidly and more than two lakh local stores from over 350 cities including 10,000 sellers from the State, are now associated with Amazon.in.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Amazon 
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp