Coding under Mo School Abhiyan

Besides, it was decided that students will be provided coding training to improve their skills.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Proposals worth Rs 769.70 crore for development of various schools in 29 districts under the Mo School Abhiyan were approved in the 36th executive council meeting of the programme on Tuesday. Besides, it was decided that students will be provided coding training to improve their skills.

Held under the chairpersonship of Commissioner of the School and Mass Education department Aswathy S, it was decided in the meeting that the funds will be used for development of 3,465 primary, upper primary and high schools. 

Within the past two months, 20,370 alumni members have joined hands with Mo School Abhiyan and contributed Rs 11.48 crore for the development of their alma mater. In this period, the scheme received grants worth Rs 248.25 crore from various CSR funds. Coupled with the donors’ contribution, CSR funds and a two-time matching grant from the State government, the amount was approved in the meeting.

It was decided that under the pilot ‘aspirational programme’ for  300 high schools, emphasis will be laid on providing coding training to students. Training on conducting science practicals will also be imparted to the teachers of the transformed schools by DIETs in collaboration with Odisha Vigyan Academy.

The abhiyan will celebrate its 5th foundation year this November 14 and various events to mark the occasion will be held at district and State-level.  The council decided to lay emphasis on promoting volunteering at the school-level and district collectors and district committees of Mo School Abhiyan will roll out alumni engagement campaigns. 

At the State-level Surabhi festival which is organised on Children’s Day by the department, students will get a chance to meet eminent personalities from different walks of life. 

