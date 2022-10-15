Terrified over acid attack threat minor Odisha girl ends life

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Terrified over acid attack threat by a youth from the minority community, a minor

girl allegedly died by suicide at Padmapur in Khurda district on the wee hours of Saturday.

Sources said the 17-year-old girl, a Plus II student, consumed poison to end her life. Though she was rushed to a hospital, she succumbed during treatment.

The police have seized a complaint purportedly written by the minor girl before she took the extreme step.

In the complaint (a photographic copy of which is with TNIE) addressing Nirakarpur police station inspector, she alleged harassment by a youth and his family members. She claimed to have lodged a complaint with Khurda Police in this connection earlier.

The girl in the complaint alleged that a youth Shazab Saha of Khajuripada was in possession of her photographs and threatening her to make them viral on social media. He was forcing her to speak with him and his four brothers over the telephone. She mentioned that Saha was terrifying her of acid attack and

stalking her regularly on her way to college.

The police, however, said they had not received any complaint from the victim. Khurda SP Siddharth Kataria said a case has been registered under various Sections of IPC and IT Act. A special team has been formed to nab the prime accused, he said.

Though Shazab is absconding, the police have arrested his father Murtaza Saha (55), mother Begum Bibi (45), brother Arshad, sisters Afsana and Asma Begum and sister-in-law Rihana Bibi in connection with the case.

Initial investigation suggests the prime accused has not circulated the girl's photographs anywhere. Probe is also on to ascertain whether he is in possession of any obscene photographs of the victim. An inspector rank officer is carrying out a thorough probe into the matter, the SP added.

