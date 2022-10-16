Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Minor girl dies by suicide over 'harassment' by youth in Khurda

The girl mentioned that the youth was threatening her of acid attack and was also harassing her when she used to go to college. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 17-year-old girl reportedly  ended her life at her house in Padmapur of Khudra district on Friday night over alleged harassment by a youth and his family members. She had reportedly written a complaint addressing Nirakarpur police station inspector alleging harassment before committing suicide.

The victim, a Plus II student, consumed poison at her house in Padmapur and was rushed to a hospital but succumbed during treatment. Police have seized the complaint purportedly written by the minor girl before she took the extreme step.

In the complaint, the victim alleged that she had earlier lodged a complaint with Khurda police in this connection. However, the police said they had not received any complaint from the victim days before the incident.

The girl has alleged that a youth Shazab Saha of Khajuripada was in possession of her photographs and was threatening her to make them viral on social media. He was forcing her to speak with him and his four brothers over the telephone.

The girl mentioned that the youth was threatening her of acid attack and was also harassing her when she used to go to college. 

“A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act. A special team has been formed to nab the prime accused,” said Khurda SP, Siddharth Kataria.

Though Shazab is absconding, the police have arrested his father Murtaza Saha (55), mother Begum Bibi (45), brother Arshad, sisters Afsana and Asma Begum and sister-in-law Rihana Bibi in connection with the case.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102

