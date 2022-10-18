FICCI senior VP leads delegation of CEOs to the US

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: FICCI senior vice-president and IMFA MD Subhrakant Panda led a delegation of CEOs to Washington DC, coinciding with the visit of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the US.

The delegation met with faculty and students of George Washington University, think-tanks like ORF America and Atlantic Council, and the Chief Economist of IMF. Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu hosted the delegation and shared his insights about how business can engage to further strengthen the Indo-US relationship.

The delegation rounded off its trip with an interaction with the Finance Minister. Panda, during the interaction, complimented the Finance Minister for presenting India’s growth story to investors and policy makers. India’s achievements on the digitisation front has achieved through UPI and DigiLocker were discussed during the interaction.

