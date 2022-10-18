Home Cities Bhubaneswar

FICCI senior VP leads delegation of CEOs to the US

The delegation met with faculty and students of George Washington University, think-tanks like ORF America and Atlantic Council, and the Chief Economist of IMF.

Published: 18th October 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

FICCI

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: FICCI senior vice-president and IMFA MD Subhrakant Panda led a delegation of CEOs to Washington DC, coinciding with the visit of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the US.

The delegation met with faculty and students of George Washington University, think-tanks like ORF America and Atlantic Council, and the Chief Economist of IMF. Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu hosted the delegation and shared his insights about how business can engage to further strengthen the Indo-US relationship.

The delegation rounded off its trip with an interaction with the Finance Minister. Panda, during the interaction, complimented the Finance Minister for presenting India’s growth story to investors and policy makers. India’s achievements on the digitisation front has achieved through UPI and DigiLocker were discussed during the interaction. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FICCI
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp