Mother tongue learning in eight more tribal languages

The books will be developed by the SCSTRTI. In Odisha, mother tongue-based early education programme is currently being implemented by the government in 12 districts through ICDS. 

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to help tribal children tide over language barrier that they encounter during beginning of formal education, the Women and Child Development department has decided to develop learning materials in eight more tribal languages. 

Under the mother tongue based early education programme curriculum ‘Nua Arunima’ for children in anganwadis, the department will develop books/learning materials in languages like Ho, Bhumija, Khadia, Gabba, among others, said a senior official of the department. Since implementation of the mother tongue based learning scheme in 2014, the department has already prepared Nua Arunima curriculum in Juang, Munda, Bonda, Soura, Shantali, Kui, Kuvi, Koya, Kisan and Oran languages. The learning materials have been distributed in 7,202 anganwadis across the State. 

The books will be developed by the SCSTRTI. In Odisha, mother tongue-based early education programme is currently being implemented by the government in 12 districts through ICDS.  “Since poor educational performance of children from tribal communities is linked to the language barrier (teaching in Odia) they encounter when they begin formal education, the department has thought of extending the programme to eight more tribal languages,” the official added. 

