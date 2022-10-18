Naveen invites top industries to be part of Odisha’s growth

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Inviting top industry leaders to be partners in Odisha’s phenomenal growth story, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said the State is witnessing a new era of industrialisation propelled by advancements in technology and a philosophy of sustainability.

Exhorting the top business captains at the investors’ meet at Hyderabad to come to Odisha and explore the opportunities, the Chief Minister said the State’s abundant natural resources, skilled manpower, progressive policies and strong result oriented governance provides a unique eco-system. A collaborative effort between the government, industry and people is needed to ensure consistent growth, he said.

The Chief Minister said the two-decade-old stable government in the State, its position in the ease of doing business and competitive cost, impact of investment facilitation, best incentives and highly skilled human resources have helped Odisha achieve a distinct competitive advantage over others.

Stating that Odisha is fast emerging as a major industrial destination in the country because of its natural resources advantage and strategic location, he said it is one of the fastest growing economies in India and has consistently grown above the national average in the last decade-and-a-half.

The Chief Minister also talked about establishment of Odisha start-up hub in Bhubaneswar to provide a world class incubation and co-working facility to State based start-ups and creation of Odisha Innovation Fund. Besides, the State has also developed various industrial parks and regions to provide best-in-class facilitation to investors across sectors.

He said the Make-In-Odisha conclave will provide a platform for industry leaders from across the world to discuss a roadmap for industrial development in the coming years. “A humble beginning was made in 2016, which saw a footfall of 18,500 and received over 120 investment intents valued at over Rs 2 lakh crore. In 2018, we hosted the second edition which raised the bar even higher receiving an influx of 45,000 visitors and investments worth over Rs 4 lakh crore,” he added.

The Chief Minister had one-on-one interactions with several senior industrialists across sectors to discuss their plans for Odisha. He personally invited them to the Make in Odisha Conclave-2022. During the discussions, the Chief Minister highlighted the major pro-business reforms undertaken by his government.

The industry captains included Rajiv Kumar, managing director of Microsoft India, Dr Krishna Ella, chairman of Bharat Biotech, PS Reddy, chairman-cum-managing director of CtrlSDatacenter, N Venkatram, managing director of Deloitte India, YR Nagaraja, managing director of Ramky Group and N V Ramana, CMD of Neptunus Ship Builders and Recyclers.

The State government in collaboration with FICCI - the national industry partner for Make in Odisha Conclave’22, hosted the Odisha Investors’ Meet at Hyderabad which witnessed about 40 government to business meetings with participation of 450 delegates. The third edition of Make-in-Odisha Conclave will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 4, 2022.

