AIIMS doctor arrested for cheating girl on marriage promise

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 33-year-old doctor was on Tuesday arrested by Mahila Police for allegedly keeping relationship with a girl on the pretext of marriage. Jaydeep Dasgupta, a super specialisation student at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)’s cardiology department, was staying at AIIMS Housing Complex in Khandagiri. He had come in contact with the victim when she visited the hospital for her father’s treatment in December 2020.

Police said the victim’s father was admitted to AIIMS where Dasgupta was posted. The doctor allegedly developed intimacy with the girl while treating her father. He collected her contact number on the pretext of sharing updates regarding the treatment.

They reportedly stayed in a relationship for over one and half years during which the victim became pregnant and had an abortion as per the instruction of the accused. Their relationship, however, turned soar when the victim came to know about the engagement of Dasgupta with another girl.

This led to an argument between the two after which the accused allegedly threatened the victim with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone, police said. Based on the complaint of the victim, police carried out investigation and interrogated the doctor.

