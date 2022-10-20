Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Health department to train school teachers in suicide prevention

The training will be conducted by Odisha Digital Academy for Mental Health under Mental Health Institute, SCBMCH. 

Published: 20th October 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide-1_(1)

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 30 high school and higher secondary school teachers will be trained in ‘Strategic Intervention for Suicide Prevention', a short-term course designed by SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, to prevent incidents of suicide by students.

The teachers, after undergoing training, will screen vulnerable high school and college students prone to substance abuse, behavioural disorder and personality disorder which may be a precursor to suicidal tendencies among the students.

In a letter to the district education officers on Wednesday, the Joint Director of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Santana Panda asked them to identify/nominate teachers to take part in the virtual training programme every Tuesday from November 1 to 29.

The training will be conducted by Odisha Digital Academy for Mental Health under Mental Health Institute, SCBMCH. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCB Medical College Santana Panda SCBMCH
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp