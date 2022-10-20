Health department to train school teachers in suicide prevention

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 30 high school and higher secondary school teachers will be trained in ‘Strategic Intervention for Suicide Prevention', a short-term course designed by SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, to prevent incidents of suicide by students. The teachers, after undergoing training, will screen vulnerable high school and college students prone to substance abuse, behavioural disorder and personality disorder which may be a precursor to suicidal tendencies among the students. In a letter to the district education officers on Wednesday, the Joint Director of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Santana Panda asked them to identify/nominate teachers to take part in the virtual training programme every Tuesday from November 1 to 29. The training will be conducted by Odisha Digital Academy for Mental Health under Mental Health Institute, SCBMCH.