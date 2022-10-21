Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha asked to set up trauma care facility in every 50 km

The State now records more than 10,000 road traffic accidents every year out of which fatality is around 48 per cent, the highest in the country.

Published: 21st October 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha government has decided to implement a comprehensive trauma care initiative to reduce road accident deaths and associated injuries

Image used for representational purpose only.(Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha topping the list of states recording maximum road fatalities, the Supreme Court Committee (SCC) of Road Safety has asked the State government to have trauma care facilities (TCF) in every 50 km.

The State now records more than 10,000 road traffic accidents every year out of which fatality is around 48 per cent, the highest in the country. Stressing on the need for setting up more TCFs so that the accident victims can be provided timely treatment, the apex court committee has directed to reduce it to 10 pc.

Health department sources said as per the direction of the committee, steps are being initiated to have one TCF at every 50 km distance. The GIS based location of existing facilities is being analysed to prepare a list of proposed TCFs.

“The proposed place of new TCFs will be preferably in an existing health facility. The districts have been asked to prepare a detailed proposal for approval,” source said.

The SCC has also recommended to establish an inter hospital linkage for trauma management, as part of which a dedicated phone number will be given to each TCF and the numbers will be available in ambulances so that prior information can be shared by the referring hospital and referral hospital regarding the movement of patients.

