Free training on AI launched

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Canada based company Q Academy in collaboration with Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Odisha has launched a two-month free of cost hands-on training on coding, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine language from students of Class IX and X at Capital High School here under the Mo School programme. The training programme was inaugurated by Electronics and IT Secretary Manoj Kumar Mishra and Police Commissioner Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi in the presence of ICC Odisha Chairman JB Pany, hotelier Debashish Pattnaik, headmaster Jitendra Nayak and others. “It is the first school in the State where children will learn about coding, AI and machine language. The State government has prepared a road map to introduce such programmes in high schools soon. This will create interest among children on information technology, especially in AI and ML at an early age,” the IT secretary said.