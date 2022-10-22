Home Cities Bhubaneswar

OSIC loses SCS College work order

It has also been decided that another work order to the corporation for repair of women’s hostel in Rajdhani College in the State Capital will be cancelled over the same reasons. 

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department on Friday cancelled its work order granted to Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC) for infrastructure development of SCS Autonomous College at Puri owing to the latter’s deficiency in services.

It has also been decided that another work order to the corporation for repair of women’s hostel in Rajdhani College in the State Capital will be cancelled over the same reasons. In a notification in this regard, the department Secretary Bishnupada Sethy said the administrative approval to OSIC for construction of boundary wall of Talabania campus of SCS College has been cancelled.

The project was estimated at Rs 2.13 crore and Rs 70 lakh was sanctioned for the work in the first phase. The corporation has been asked to refund the money to the department within a month. Although the work order was issued in February last year, OSIC has not started the project yet.  Similarly, the corporation is yet to begin work on construction of a security room and renovation of a women’s hostel on the campus of Rajdhani College. 

