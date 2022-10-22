Tweaked Pani Panchayat Act to be inclusive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State cabinet on Friday approved a proposal for amendment of Odisha Pani Panchayat Act, 2002 to resolve some operational difficulties and make it more inclusive by including mega lift irrigation projects.

The proposed amendments approved at the meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik include extending the tenure of ‘chak’ (base-level committee) and executive committee of the pani panchayats to five years.

Besides, the proposal to include spouses of water users, who are land holders in the area of a pani panchayat, to increase women’s participation and greater representation in various bodies/ committees were also cleared. Functionaries of the Water Resources department will also be assigned responsibilities at appropriate levels in the pani panchayats after restructuring of the Odisha Engineering Service cadre.

These amendments will ensure formation of pani panchayats and farmers’ bodies in mega lift irrigation projects, covering commanded area of 500 to 2,000 hectare. There will also be greater representation of women in various bodies/ committees. They will have greater say in water governance besides other aspects.

The cabinet approved the proposal to create 125 posts in OAS Group A (JB) grade at the entry level in view of the increasing workload on revenue administration in districts and sub-divisions in line with the ‘5T’ and ‘Mo Sarkar’ principles. With this cadre strength will increase to 1,313.

Key decisions

Extension of tenure of chak and executive committee of pani panchayats to be increased to five years

Proposal to create 125 posts in OAS Group A (JB) approved

Implementation of national judicial pay commission approved

