Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Cyclone to cross Bangladesh coast on Tuesday, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the system will intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal by Monday morning.

Published: 23rd October 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Abhishek G, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The cyclone brewing over the Bay of Bengal will cross Bangladesh coast in the wee hours of Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the system will intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal by Monday morning.

“It will continue to track north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Tin Kona and Sandwip Islands in the wee hours of Tuesday,” said Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas. Coastal and interior districts will experience rainfall under the influence of the system on Monday, he added. The IMD said that the system will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm but it may weaken during the landfall.

Director of Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) of SOA University Sarat Chandra Sahu said the storm will move parallel to Odisha’s coast maintaining a distance of more than 150 km. The wind speed may not be very high and it may vary from 60 km/ph to 80 km/ph over Odisha coast, he added.

On the day, the well-marked low pressure area concentrated into a depression which moved northwestwards at a speed of 18 km per hour in last six hours and lay centered at 5.30 pm, about 860 km south-southeast of Sagar Island and 940 km south of Barisal in Bangladesh.

The IMD said squally wind speed reaching 45 km to 55 km per hour and gusting up to 65 km is likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast on Monday. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into deep sea area along and off Odisha coast between Sunday and Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyclone Bay of Bengal
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp