Dharmendra Pradhan hands out 239 appointment letters at Rojgar Mela

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday distributed appointment letters to 239 youths of the State here as part of the Rojgar Mela launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pradhan attended the ‘Rojgar Mela’ at the Rail auditorium here and said that steps taken by the Prime Minister will strengthen the job scenario in the country. There will be enthusiasm and positive thought among the youths, he said.

Pradhan said a new age has started under the leadership of Prime Minister to make the youths self-dependent through Rojgar Melas. Creation of employment opportunities for the youths was a major issue in 2014 when the country was passing through an economic crisis, he said.

Stating that the Centre is implementing several welfare programmes to bring fundamental change in the life of poorest of the poor people, Pradhan said the entire world is now following the Indian model. Those given appointment letters included 89 in department of Posts, 61 in IIT-Bhubaneswar, 15 in Income Tax department, 27 in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, 21 in different banks, five in CRPF, three in CWC and one in BSF.

Meanwhile, Pradhan demanded that the State government should bring out a white paper on the status of vacancies in Education and Health departments. Pradhan requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik that the white paper should have details about the vacancies in these two department and how many of these will be filled up.

Pradhan told mediapersons that the decision of the State government to abolish contractual appointment has created confusion. Stating that there is nothing new in the decision as the date of regularisation is always mentioned in the appointment letters of contractual employees, he asked why recruitment was not done to fill up the existing vacancies.

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday distributed appointment letters to 239 youths of the State here as part of the Rojgar Mela launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pradhan attended the ‘Rojgar Mela’ at the Rail auditorium here and said that steps taken by the Prime Minister will strengthen the job scenario in the country. There will be enthusiasm and positive thought among the youths, he said. Pradhan said a new age has started under the leadership of Prime Minister to make the youths self-dependent through Rojgar Melas. Creation of employment opportunities for the youths was a major issue in 2014 when the country was passing through an economic crisis, he said. Stating that the Centre is implementing several welfare programmes to bring fundamental change in the life of poorest of the poor people, Pradhan said the entire world is now following the Indian model. Those given appointment letters included 89 in department of Posts, 61 in IIT-Bhubaneswar, 15 in Income Tax department, 27 in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, 21 in different banks, five in CRPF, three in CWC and one in BSF. Meanwhile, Pradhan demanded that the State government should bring out a white paper on the status of vacancies in Education and Health departments. Pradhan requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik that the white paper should have details about the vacancies in these two department and how many of these will be filled up. Pradhan told mediapersons that the decision of the State government to abolish contractual appointment has created confusion. Stating that there is nothing new in the decision as the date of regularisation is always mentioned in the appointment letters of contractual employees, he asked why recruitment was not done to fill up the existing vacancies.