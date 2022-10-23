Odisha govt to conduct recruitment exams in both Odia, English

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All the government recruitment examinations in the State will now be conducted in both Odia and English languages. Issuing a notification in this regard recently, the General Administration department stated that all recruitments made through the written exam and viva-voce shall be done both in Odia and English except the language subject.

It said that the candidate shall answer the questions in Odia except the language paper. “The candidate who desires to answer the paper and face viva-voce in English language, shall exercise his/her option at the time of filling up the application form for the examination which cannot be changed later,” the notification read. It added that the candidate while answering the papers in Odia language can indicate technical terms in English.

The new provision will be applicable to Odisha Staff Selection Committee, Odisha Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission and shall come to force on the date of its publication in the Odisha Gazette.

Chairman of Odisha Staff Selection Commission and former IPS Abhay took to Twitter to welcome the decision of the State government. “We welcome the Odisha Government’s decision that all written and viva recruitment exams will be in Odia as well English(except language paper). Candidates be given option of language (Odia/English) for medium of exam. Once these are gazetted, OSSC will provide this option in all new applications,” he wrote.

Prior to this, the State government had allowed candidates appearing for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination to write the examination paper in their mother tongue. As per the decision of the State government, the preliminary, main and interview of the State Civil Services Examination will now be conducted in both English and Odia.

