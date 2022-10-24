Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Private nursing colleges dub enrolment norm ‘arbitrary’ in Bhubaneswar

This has been put in force to enroll students to nursing courses for 2022-23 academic calendar.  

Published: 24th October 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A section of private nursing college managements in the State on Sunday alleged that the decision of the Odisha Nurses and Midwives Registration Council to not grant NOC for enrolment of students to nursing colleges not having private hospitals as parent hospital is arbitrary.

Management authorities of these institutes alleged that though they had been allowed to enrol students after obtaining permission from nearby government hospitals to send their students for practice in the previous academic years, they are now being asked to have a privately managed 100-bed hospital of their own as their parent hospital. This has been put in force to enrol students on nursing courses for the 2022-23 academic calendar.  

“The decision is arbitrary as a large number of private nursing colleges have been deprived of taking part in the counselling process that started a few days back because of such stipulation,” said the chairman of Synergy College of Nursing in Dhenkanal Binod Dash. 

“It is next to impossible for any nursing college to set up a 100-bed hospital immediately to admit students,” he said, adding more than half of the nursing colleges opened last year have also not been able to enrol students because of the norm. 

Citing the example of the Synergy College, Dash said the management had received permission from the Dhenkanal CDMO to tag Dhenkanal DHH as its parent hospital for enrolment. The Council, however, did not allow them to take part in the enrolment process. 

“Later we managed to take permission from a private healthcare facility to send our students there for practice. The Council is still not accepting our request to take part in the admission process depriving a number of students from enrolling in BSc nursing courses in Dhenkanal,” he alleged. 

