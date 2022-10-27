Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Cuttack: Externment process against 11 criminals

All the criminals are currently out on bail. At least 10 cases are pending against each criminal in different police stations, Mishra told.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Urban Police District (UPD) has initiated necessary proceedings for externment (tadipaar) of as many as 11 dreaded criminals from the city.

“Considering their criminal records, we have initiated the process and sent a proposal under Section 46 and 47 of Odisha Urban Police Act to Police Commissioner Saumyendra Priyadashi to declare the 11 dreaded criminals including gangster Md. Sakil, Sashikant Khandei and Milan Lenka as tadipaar,” said DCP Pinak Mishra on Wednesday.

All the criminals are currently out on bail. At least 10 cases are pending against each criminal in different police stations, Mishra told. Meanwhile, the CP has issued an externment order against habitual offender Sangram Keshari Pradhan alias Babu of Lenka Sahi in Laxmisagar area barring him from entering Bhubaneswar for a period of one year. Police said between 2012 and 2022, at least 11 cases were registered against him.

