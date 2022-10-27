Sex scandal: ED seeks FIR to probe money laundering

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought from Bhubaneswar Police the first information report (FIR) on sex and extortion scandal accused Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand.Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), only the ED can register a case to probe allegations of money laundered as proceeds of the crime.

“About two days back, the ED asked us to share the FIR copy of the case registered against the couple,” Police Commissioner Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi told TNIE on Wednesday.The Commissionerate Police too is looking into the money trail. It had earlier requested the Reserve Bank of India to share details of bank accounts of the couple and their statements of last five years. So far, details of 10 bank accounts have come to fore while police say they are looking into the financial details.

Meanwhile, Archana was produced before the SDJM Court over the case registered by a filmmaker against her and another woman alleging they demanded `3 crore extortion by blackmailing him over his intimate pictures.

She was taken to the court amid heavy police deployment. Escorted by at least three sections of police force, including women personnel, the 25-year-old was brought in a completely covered court van.

While being taken inside the court, she requested mediapersons to not report stories basing on ‘rumours’ about her.

The SDJM court had earlier rejected her bail plea in connection with the case registered by Khandagiri police. “My client was sent in judicial custody in connection with the case registered by Nayapalli police. We have applied for her bail and SDJM court is yet to pronounce its order,” said her lawyer Debashish Mohapatra. Archana was arrested by Khandagiri Police on October 6 for allegedly forcing a woman to get intimate with a film maker, capture their intimate moments and blackmail him.

