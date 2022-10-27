Task Force sanctions Rs 1.53 crore to 23 startups

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Startup Odisha Task Force on Wednesday sanctioned product development, marketing assistance and monthly allowance grant of Rs 1.53 crore to 23 startups and Rs 20 lakh to two incubators for development of the startup ecosystem. With this, the number of startups getting grants went up to 269 in the State.The startups that received the financial incentive are AUUM Platforms, MATI Farms, Odicast Digital LLP, TS Originals Pvt Ltd, Kodigerao Innoventures Private Limited, MyOrg360 Innovations Private Limited and Clavictor Academy Pvt Ltd.

AUUM Platforms is working on an innovative model of PPE kit, brand-named Swasner. The PPE comes with a face shield and a hoodie with a small battery-operated fan, an air filter and a high-quality face mask.

The MATI Farms has received the assistance for development of products on its post-harvest technologies and marketing. While Odicast Digital is developing India’s largest health media network, TS Originals Pvt Ltd is known for its indigenous hand-blended herbal tea.

Similarly, Kodigerao Innoventures has developed sutures (sterile surgical threads) by using biomaterial with nano-particles and MyOrg360 is a one-stop, free cloud-based software that caters recruitments, skill mapping, compliances, payroll and other HR functions. The Rourkela-based Clavictor Academy is an Edtech startup that focuses on the development of an AI-based mentoring and guidance platform.

Other startups working on sustainable lifestyle, biofertilisers, organic food, electric vehicles and Augmented reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) also received fiscal incentives provisioned under the Odisha Startup Policy (OSP).

Additional Chief Secretary of MSME department Satyabrata Sahu said the fiscal incentives to startups will enable them to develop their products and scale up their business.

