Two more arrested in fake medicine racket

With this the number of accused persons arrested in connection with the fake BP medicine case has increased to six.

Published: 27th October 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Purighat police on Wednesday arrested two more persons for their involvement in circulation of fake blood pressure (BP) medicines- Telma-40 and Telma-AM to different medicine outlets. The accused stockist duo are Shiv Kumar Kyal (44), proprietor of Kyal Agency at Nimchouri and Mahendra Kumar Modi (40), proprietor of Mahaveer Prasad Radheshyam at Nayasadak under Lalbag police station.

“The arrested duo instead of procuring medicine from the authorised Carrying and Forwarding Agents (CFAs) were indulged in availing the spurious BP medicines produced by some fake pharma company in the branded name of manufacturer-Gelmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., from Puja Enterprises and VR Drug Agencies in the city and circulating the same for more profit there by playing with the lives of many patients,” Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra said.

Around 8,000 spurious Telma-40 and Telma-AM tablets worth more than Rs 3 lakh were seized by the drug control officials, who have also initiated legal action under Drugs and Cosmetics Act-1940 in the SDJM court, Mishra added.

With this the number of accused persons arrested in connection with the fake BP medicine case has increased to six. However, police are yet to ascertain the manufacturer of the spurious medicines.

