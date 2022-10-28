Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Alarming rise in people seeking mental health treatment in Odisha

Study says patients visiting AIIMS-Bhubaneswar are mostly youths, adolescents and students

Published: 28th October 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Depression, Stress, Mental Health

(Express Illustrations)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In what could be termed a wake up call for Odisha, there has been an alarming rise in cases of mental health disorders in the State. Apart from rise in suicidal deaths, disorders like anxiety, depression and substance use have increased since the Covid-19 pandemic.  

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has recorded almost double the number of cases in the last two years. Head of the Department of Psychiatry Dr BR Mishra said the number of people visiting the OPD for mental health consultation has soared to 120 a day now from 60 to 65 in 2019. The premier hospital has treated more than 20,000 cases in the last two years.

As per a recent study on patients visiting the hospital, mostly youths, adolescents and students are victims of mental disorders. “Although middle-aged patients are more in terms of absolute numbers, the prevalence is high in the age group of 15 to 30 years. Family disputes, relationship issues, job, marital discord and substance use are the reasons behind the rise in the post-pandemic era,” Dr Mishra said.

Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed suicide rate has also increased during the period and it is above the national average of 12 (number of people committing suicide in one lakh population). As many as 5,651 people people took their own lives in 2021 in Odisha against 5,546 in 2020 and 4,582 in 2019. While the suicide cases in the State rose by around 24 per cent in two years, the suicide rate increased from 10.5 per cent in 2019 to 12.5 per cent in 2021.

Odisha topped the list of states with highest number of suicides due to family problems. Of the 5,651 suicidal deaths in 2021, suicides due to family issues accounted for 71.4 per cent (4,033) last year.  
Apart from hospitals, people approaching private organisations for mental health issues has also seen an uptick in the recent times. Mental health experts believe reporting of severe mental disorders like schizophrenia is still low due to stigma attached to it. However, despite the rise in reporting of other disorders, the treatment gap still remains huge in the State.

“People tend to take extreme steps following the failure of coping resources when the situation is overwhelming. They find suicide as a method to escape. Family has an important role to play to identify the behavioral changes. Sensitisation is a must and people suffering from mental illness should be encouraged to seek help from professionals keeping aside the stigma,” Dr Mishra added.  

Mental worry

  • Suicides, anxiety, depression and substance use have gone up in State 
  • People visiting AIIMS, Bhubaneswar OPD for mental health consultation has soared to 120 daily 
  • Suicide cases rose by around 24 pc in two years

5,651 people took their own lives in 2021 in Odisha 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mental health Odisha
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp