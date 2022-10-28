Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Illegal hoardings to go ahead of Men's Hockey World Cup

“Billboards, hoardings and advertisements at random places not only spoil the city’s beauty but also pose a threat to human lives especially during heavy rains, cyclone and other such natural events.

Published: 28th October 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

International Hockey Federation (FIH). (Photo | International Hockey Federation Twitter)

International Hockey Federation (FIH). (Photo | International Hockey Federation Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With less than two-and-a-half months remaining for the FIH Men’s World Cup Hockey, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has decided to remove illegal hoardings from the roofs of residential and commercial buildings as well as government land as part of its city beautification and safety drive. 

A survey for implementation of the drive will start soon. The civic body is also mulling to impose hefty penalty on individuals, households and agencies who have put up advertisement boards and hoardings on rooftops or any government or private land unauthorisedly.  

BMC deputy commissioner for revenue Sapan Kumar Nanda said the civic body has already warned residential establishments, traders as well as agencies to not install billboard frames without prior approval from authorities concerned on their premises or any government and private land.

“Billboards, hoardings and advertisements at random places not only spoil the city’s beauty but also pose a threat to human lives especially during heavy rains, cyclone and other such natural events. They also violate BMC’s advertisement rules,” Nanda said. 

He said the civic body will take up the drive at zonal level by roping in a private agency which will identify the unauthorised hoardings and advertisement boards with the help of BMC teams formed at zonal level and dismantle them using its own manpower.

The agency will be allowed to sell the materials recovered during the process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hockey World Cup
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp