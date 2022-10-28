Illegal hoardings to go ahead of Men's Hockey World Cup

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With less than two-and-a-half months remaining for the FIH Men’s World Cup Hockey, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has decided to remove illegal hoardings from the roofs of residential and commercial buildings as well as government land as part of its city beautification and safety drive.

A survey for implementation of the drive will start soon. The civic body is also mulling to impose hefty penalty on individuals, households and agencies who have put up advertisement boards and hoardings on rooftops or any government or private land unauthorisedly.

BMC deputy commissioner for revenue Sapan Kumar Nanda said the civic body has already warned residential establishments, traders as well as agencies to not install billboard frames without prior approval from authorities concerned on their premises or any government and private land.

“Billboards, hoardings and advertisements at random places not only spoil the city’s beauty but also pose a threat to human lives especially during heavy rains, cyclone and other such natural events. They also violate BMC’s advertisement rules,” Nanda said.

He said the civic body will take up the drive at zonal level by roping in a private agency which will identify the unauthorised hoardings and advertisement boards with the help of BMC teams formed at zonal level and dismantle them using its own manpower.

The agency will be allowed to sell the materials recovered during the process.

