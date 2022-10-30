Crypto rewards fund son’s Dubai trip

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior engineer Nihar Ranjan Das, arrested for amassing disproportionate wealth, reportedly used reward points obtained through a cryptocurrency exchange to arrange a trip to Dubai for his son, Vigilance officials revealed on Saturday.

Das’ disproportionate assets has been estimated at around Rs 5 crore. The anti-corruption agency’s initial investigation suggests Das was investing in digital currency through eight to nine exchanges including one from the United Kingdom. He had reportedly opened accounts in different crypto exchanges such as Coinsbit, Atlantis, Bibox, Binance, Royal Q, ZebPay, WazirX, Latoken, Bitcoin, DigitalOcean and others.

The Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) additional chief engineer is suspected to have invested in digital currencies in his and family members’ names and 38 wallets in different names/IDs have been traced by the anti-corruption agency till now. Investigators have already traced a whopping investment of Rs 1.75 crore in 32 wallets and the verification of six others is continuing.

Vigilance Wing has requested the crypto exchanges and banks to share detailed information regarding Das’ investments. The agency has also requested a UK-based firm providing wallet services to provide details of transactions and investments made by him.“He assisted his son in opening a construction firm in partnership with a person in Odisha. It is suspected Das used his influence to provide contracts to his son’s company,” said Vigilance sources.

Das had reportedly flung his mobile phone along with documents relating to investments in digital currencies when a search team reached his house in Bhubaneswar on Friday. The officers have sent the damaged device to a forensic team for examination.

The engineer, who also is additional chief engineer (planning, monitoring, design and investigation) in RWSS Bhubaneswar circle, was found in possession of disproportionate assets which is 275 per cent higher than known sources of his income.A case was registered against Das and his wife. Further investigation is continuing with the assistance of experts, said a Vigilance officer.

