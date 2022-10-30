SBI donates ambulance

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Bank of India (SBI) has donated an ambulance to Lok Sevak Mandal as part of its responsibility towards the society.SBI Chief General Manager (CGM) Bhubaneswar Circle Chander Shekhar Sharma handed over the ambulance key to Rajendra Kumar Jena, a life member of Lok Sevak Mandal, on behalf of the bank.

Jena said there was a huge need for an ambulance for them as their society is associated with health services and blood donation services.Mandal officials said the service could be availed by the persons in need after contacting the Berhampur Samaj office.The name and contact number of the same will be issued shortly.

SBI Berhampur Zone DGM Sondeep Kumar Chowbey, AGM Manas Dhirsamanta and other senior officials of the SBI along with retd Army officer Ashok Samanta, journalist Sisir Kumar Panigrahi and others were present during the event.

