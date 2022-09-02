Home Cities Bhubaneswar

46-ft Ganesh idol in Bhubaneshwar to be recycled

The organisers said the immersion of the idol will be done at the pandal using water sprayer.

Ganesha idol

(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 46-feet tall idol at Saheed Nagar which became a huge draw during the City’s Ganesh Puja this year, will be recycled after immersion and will be used for gardening and other purposes to encourage others to follow environment-friendly practices.

The organisers said the immersion of the idol will be done at the pandal using a water sprayer. The clay of the statue will be used to grow flower plants, while the straws used in the statue will be provided to Amruta Vatika kitchen garden in the locality for mushroom farming and for other purposes,  said Umanath Mishra, senior advisor of Winner Association that had organised the Puja.

