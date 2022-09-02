Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC lays foundation stones for projects worth Rs 12 crore

Foundation stones were laid for renovation of road and construction of drain in Baramunda at an investment of Rs 50 lakh and construction of road at Bhimpur Bhoi Sahi at Rs 51 lakh.

Published: 02nd September 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a slew of projects worth over Rs 12 crore as part of its three-day celebration of Local Self Governance Day.

The projects included reclamation of Namrakani pond at Patrapada at an investment of Rs 1.89 crore, reclamation of Barabari pond at Jagamara at an investment of Rs 1.65 crore, construction of RCC box cell culvert on main drain 9 in Dumduma at an expenditure of Rs 89 lakh.

A jogging track was also inaugurated in Ward 37. Foundation stones were laid for the renovation of the road and construction of the drain in Baramunda at an investment of Rs 50 lakh and construction of road at Bhimpur Bhoi Sahi at Rs 51 lakh.

The civic body laid the foundation stone for a number of box drains at the New Forest Park area, a box drain at Chintamaniswar road connecting Daya west canal in Ward 45 and a box drain near Debraj Vidyapitha near drainage no 10. Around Rs, 3 crore will be spent on these projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMC Local Self Governance Day Namrakani Patrapada Jogging Track
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp