BMC lays foundation stones for projects worth Rs 12 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a slew of projects worth over Rs 12 crore as part of its three-day celebration of Local Self Governance Day.

The projects included reclamation of Namrakani pond at Patrapada at an investment of Rs 1.89 crore, reclamation of Barabari pond at Jagamara at an investment of Rs 1.65 crore, construction of RCC box cell culvert on main drain 9 in Dumduma at an expenditure of Rs 89 lakh.

A jogging track was also inaugurated in Ward 37. Foundation stones were laid for the renovation of the road and construction of the drain in Baramunda at an investment of Rs 50 lakh and construction of road at Bhimpur Bhoi Sahi at Rs 51 lakh.

The civic body laid the foundation stone for a number of box drains at the New Forest Park area, a box drain at Chintamaniswar road connecting Daya west canal in Ward 45 and a box drain near Debraj Vidyapitha near drainage no 10. Around Rs, 3 crore will be spent on these projects.

