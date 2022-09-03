Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Adoption rule changes bring hope for 196 orphans in Odisha

Changes in law has transferred power of authorising adoptions from judiciary to collectors

Published: 03rd September 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

adoption

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: For the orphaned and abandoned children living in child care institutions in Odisha, the recent amendment of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act making adoption process simpler and faster has brought big hope of finding homes and parental love.

The changes in the law by the Centre has transferred the power of authorising adoptions from judiciary to district collectors, making the process less time consuming and hassle-free.Currently, 129 children (50 boys and 69 girls) in the State have been declared legally free for adoption. Similarly, 67 children with special needs (30 boys and 37 girls) are awaiting adoption, according to the State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA) of the State Women and Child Development (WCD) department.

Usually, children in the age group of 0 to 2 years are the most preferred for adoption in the State. Of the children legally ready for adoption, five normal and four with special needs are in the age group of 0 to 2, while the highest number of 117 children (97 normal and 20 differently-abled) are in the age group of 14 to 18.

Child rights activists, however, state that the number of children legally ready for adoption must be much more. Prior to Covid-19 outbreak, the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) had identified 33,000 orphans in the State. Of them, around 8,700 are housed in child care institutions. During the pandemic, nearly 25,000 children were orphaned.

There are 33 Specialised Adoption Agencies (SAA) under WCD department through which children are adopted. Usually the adoption process takes a minimum of  three years and is entirely online.SARA statistics reveal that as many as 2,056 prospective adoptive parents are currently registered to adopt children in the age group of 0 to 2 years, 191 parents for children in the age group of 2 to 4 years and 402 parents are waiting to adopt a child in the age group of 4 to 6. However, there are no applicants for adopting children in the age bracket of 14 to 18.

According to the Central Adoption Resource Authority, 150 (65 boys and 85 girls) children of Odisha were adopted within the country from April 2021 to March 2022.  The number was 28 (10 boys and 18 girls) in case of inter-country adoptions from the State.

Earlier, after completion of all the formalities, the adoptive parent/s were required to approach the family or civil courts to get the final approval which made it a lengthy process. Although the Juvenile Justice Act mandates that adoption cases should be disposed of within two months of filing of the application, it has never been the case, sources added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
orphans Odisha Adoption
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp