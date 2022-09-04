Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Health dept urges people to take Covid booster before Sept 30

Director of Family Welfare and nodal officer of Covid vaccination Dr Bijay Panigrahy said only 25 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries have received the precaution dose in the last 45 days.

Published: 04th September 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Booster dose

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As over 23 lakh people in the State seem to have forgotten to take the second dose of Covid vaccine, the State government on Saturday appealed the eligible beneficiaries to get the precaution dose before September 30, after which people below 60 years may have to pay for it.

Sources said of the 3.25 crore people of 18 years and above who were administered Covid vaccines, around 80.9 lakh have taken precaution dose so far under the free booster dose drive launched by the Centre as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

Director of Family Welfare and nodal officer of Covid vaccination Dr Bijay Panigrahy said only 25 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries have received the precaution dose in the last 45 days. “As around 2.4 crore people are still to be administered with a precaution dose, we have urged people to come forward and get it. We do not know whether the Ministry of Health would continue to supply vaccine doses free beyond September 30. It is better to get it this month,” he said.        

Apart from the precaution dose pendency, around 23.32 lakh people, including 15 lakh of 18 years and above and four lakh each in the age group of 12-14 years and 15-17 years, are due for their second dose.
Though the State has achieved 90 per cent (pc) coverage in second dose coverage, the coverage in districts like Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Puri and Sundargarh has been below 90 pc.

Dr Panigrahy said the second dose coverage in these districts were around 75 pc until a month ago and it was enhanced through special drives and door-to-door campaigns. “This is the scenario across the country. Odisha is among the top-five states in terms of precaution dose vaccination,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID booster shot COVID vaccine
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp