Stage set for Durga Puja without curbs in Capital

BHUBANESWAR: Preparations are in full swing for Durga Puja in the State capital where the festivities had been muted for the last two years due to the pandemic.The recently concluded Ganesh Puja celebrations indicate that the Durga Puja pandals will witness huge footfalls of devotees this year and the organisers and police are gearing up to meet the challenge. “As we are back to pre-pandemic time, we have to be prepared for the upcoming Durga Puja. We expect the festival will be celebrated with usual fervour after a gap of two years,” said Police Commissioner Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi.

Hundreds of artisans are busy designing gates of various puja pandals in the city. “This year, our gate’s design is on the lines of New Delhi’s Swaminarayan Akshardham temple. Artisans from West Bengal are working on the gate, which will be 70 feet high and 120 feet wide,” said Rasulgarh Durga Puja Committee member, Prashant Kumar. The idol of goddess Durga is also being crafted by artisans from the neighbouring State.

Saheed Nagar Durga Puja Committee has planned to design a 87 feet high and 120 feet wide pandal gate using fibre coating. “Apart from the two quintal silver usually used in the ‘medha’, this year an additional 30 kg will be utilised for decorations,” said the committee secretary, Sachinandan Nayak.The committee is procuring lights from Kolkata to illuminate its pandal. “We are planning to offer prasad to 1,500 Saheed Nagar households on Astami and Nabami. The prasad will be delivered at the doorsteps of senior citizens in the area, who may not find it convenient to visit the pandal,” said Nayak.

Jharpada Durga Puja Committee general secretary Dhara Jena said though ‘mati anukula’ rituals were performed on September 2, artisans commenced designing the gate of the pandal over two weeks back. The gate is being designed by artisans from West Bengal and the idol crafted by artificers of Cuttack. Nayapalli Durga Puja Samiti President Pabitra Mohan Behera said this year a huge footfall of devotees is expected and adequate arrangements will be made for devotees, including senior citizens and the differently-abled.

In a meeting held here recently, discussions were held among police, fire department, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited officials and members of various puja committees to ensure the festival passes off smoothly.The puja committee members have requested authorities concerned to provide uninterrupted power supply at the pandals, repair damaged roads before the festival and cut trees for smooth movement of idols during Bhasani Jatra (immersion ceremony).

Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh warned against forceful collection of chanda (extortion) from citizens ahead of the festival. Officers of every police station have been directed to keep a vigil on anti-social elements and citizens are requested to lodge complaints if they are forced to pay chanda, he said. Sources said 178 pandals will be erected across the city.

