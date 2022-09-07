Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rare species of fire ant colonised Brahmansahi: Experts

The ants might have found suitable habitation in the village after rain and flood

Red ants attack a lizard at Brahmansahi village in Odisha's Puri district. (Photo | PTI)

BHUBANESWAR: The ant menace at Brahmansahi village in Pipili block of Puri has been caused by a rare species of fire ant, said experts in the Entomology department of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT). “Preliminary examination suggests it is a species of red fire ant. However, more research is required to identify the species,” said Prof MK Tripathy of the University’s Entomology department.

“The ants might have found suitable habitation in the village with its sandy soil and vegetation after flood and rainwater entered their colonies,” he said. The entire area needs to be cleaned with the help of blower. Besides, sufficient amount of insecticide needs to be sprayed around the village, especially the ant colonies to get rid of the creepy creatures.

“Insecticides such as fipronil, bifenthrin, etc can be used in 1 ml per 1 litre of water solution for spraying in the ant colonies,” said Prof Tripathy, adding it has to be done on a mass scale. Senior scientist Sanjay Kumar Mohanty said villagers have been advised to keep their surroundings clean. Steps will be taken to identify the colonies with queen ants and insecticide sprayed to control the explosion in their numbers.  

Prakash Dash a villager said the ant menace reduced slightly on the day following rain and spray of insecticide in some places on Monday. “We have requested the district administration to take up the bush cleaning work in and around the village at the earliest to help us overcome the menace,” said another villager.

